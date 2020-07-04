Skip to Content
Johnson first NASCAR driver to test positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. He's the first driver contract the virus.

So far the 44-year-old driver has no symptoms. He got screened after doctors confirmed his wife had tested positive.

Johnson will not race in Indianapolis Sunday. Justin Allgaier will drive the #48 car. NASCAR says he can return when he is symptom-free, and has had two negative test results spaced at least 24-hours apart.

Prior to this, Johnson enjoyed the longest active streak in the cup series. He's made 663 straight starts.

