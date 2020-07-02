10 Fry’s Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Ahead of the holiday weekend and as many of us hit the grocery stores, Fry's Food and Drug has confirmed that at least 10 employees have tested positive at both the Foothills and Yuma locations.

Between those two locations, they hire over 360 employees.

Fry’s confirming that 5 of those 10 employees have fully recovered and are back to work.

But Fry’s not specifying where exactly those employees worked or when was the last time that they were in their buildings.

This comes after employees reached out to us that they were threatened by store managers to stay quiet about any positive cases to avoid hurting the 4th of July sales.

Fry’s not confirming those allegations but saying that quote “associates are like family and we care about each and every one of them.”