Del Sol employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

Patient worked at store at 4th Avenue and 16th street

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - A Del Sol grocery store employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the store's management.

The employee, who last worked on April 7th at the 4th Avenue and 16th Street location, was treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center. They have since been released and remain quarantined at home.

Del Sol Markes says the location has been professionally sanitized. It remains open for business. Similar sanitization procedures have been implemented at all Del Sol stores.

Del Sol will also have extra staff on hand, soley dedicated to the sanitation and clean-up of their stores.

You can read the full statement below: