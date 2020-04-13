Yuma County announces community-spread coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

Keep reading for how to flatten the curve

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHD) has announced there have been local community-spread cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This means there has been transmission within the County where the source of infection is unknown.

Previously, Yuma County's confirmed coronavirus cases had relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with the virus.

With this announcement, Yuma County confirms the coronavirus is actively circulating in the community, and the County says we will begin to see a rise in the local spread.

“Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from any interaction in the community; you don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home and only go out for essential needs,” said Diana Gomez, Director, Yuma County Public Health District.

“As a community we must continue our efforts to protect those who may be at a higher risk of severe illness or medical complications, including persons of any age with underlying health conditions, particularly the elderly. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, wear a cloth face covering and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us – we must all do our part to protect our community” Diana Gomez, Yuma County Public Health District Director

Yuma County recommends the following:

Individuals, communities, businesses and healthcare organizations all play an important role in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The public is reminded to remain vigilant of the standard protection and prevention measures established. As a reminder, the Yuma County Public Health District recommends the following actions:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;

• Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

• Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;