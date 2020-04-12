Local churches hold virtual Easter services

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are in unprecedented times right now. That’s not stopping religious communities, from getting the word out about this special day.

For years, churches have been using technology to stream their services online. That is especially coming in handy right now as we practice social distancing.

Almost all of the faith organizations, in the desert southwest, are offering virtual easter services.

Churches are holding services on facebook, youtube and even vimeo.

I spoke with a senior pastor in Imperial Valley, and he shares some words of hope during this pandemic.

“I think that what this has done is really deploy the church. We’re not all together in one building anymore but because its caused us to take the message of hope that there is in Jesus outside of the church. So it's great to see our congregation taking it upon themselves to share what is happening.”

Chris Nunn is a Senior Pastor at Christ’s Community Church of Imperial Valley.

“Love God and love your neighbor. And what more of an opportunity to love our neighbor than we do right now today, during this pandemic. People are afraid, people are hurting, people have needs. So it’s up to the church of God to rise up and do what he’s called us to do all along," he added.

For a list of churches that did virtual Easter services, click here.