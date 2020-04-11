Telehealth services gain popularity

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY)- Now more than ever, telehealth services – the ability to remotely connect with medical experts for care, advice and monitoring – is an important tool to help flatten the curve.

Telehealth is so important in the fight against COVID-19 the new stimulus bill provides $185 million to expand its use at rural critical access hospitals.

It also encourages Medicare and Medicaid to increase use of telehealth services.

Dr. Colin Banas, MD, is the VP of Clinical Product Solutions at DrFirst, the healthcare tech company that has pioneered Backline, the collaborative communication tool for patients and providers.

He spoke with Sunrise Anchor Gabe Salazar to discuss the potential uses for telehealth services.

Dr. Banas is a former physician at VCU Health and professor at VCU School of Medicine.