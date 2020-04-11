El Centro Police strongly urges face coverings in public

Coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An order requiring Imperial County residents wear face coverings in public spaces was introduced on April 9, and El Centro Police (ECPD)are strongly urging compliance.

The Imperial County Public Health Officer issued the order saying public spaces include grocery stores, department stores, pharmacies, and other public businesses.

ECPD has now confirmed they are taking the order seriously, stating:

"We want to avoid taking enforcement action; however, individuals who refuse to comply will be cited. Your cooperation in helping to flatten the curve is greatly appreciated" El Centro Police Department

Violators can face a $1,000 fine and even jail time, but the County Health Department has said the goal is to strongly encourage social distancing.

The order has been in effect for the entire county of Imperial since Friday, April 10.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.