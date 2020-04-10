Sanitation tunnels removed, proved ineffective

Coronavirus

Promoted opposite of social distancing, raised health concerns

MEXICALI B.C. (T3) - Per recommendations by Mexico's Secretary of Health, the four sanitation tunnels installed earlier this week in Mexicali have been removed.

The tunnels had been placed in strategic locations throughout Mexicali, including the west pedestrian port of entry.

Mexico's municipal government had installed the sanitation tunnels to fight against the spread of coronavirus, but sub-secretary of health Hugo López Gatell informed the public in a press conference the tunnels were ineffective in fighting disease.

They ended up doing the opposite of their intended purpose, with people gathering to use the sanitation tunnels for the novel experience.

Gatell explained the sanitation tunnels were designed for controlled sanitation of a few people at a time, and not for large crowds.

He said those passing through must have mouth, nose, and eye protectors because the substances used to disinfect can be irritating.

He added if protectants aren't used, the sanitizing chemicals irritate the respiratory tract making users more prone to the spread of infection.

Thursday night the Mexicali City Council complied with these recommendations, by immediately removing the sanitation filters.

They clarified the cost of the filters was not an expense made by the municipal government, but rather a donation.

The tunnel at the west port of entry had scarcely been in operation for two days.

