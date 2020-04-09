Imperial County orders residents to use face masks or face fines

Coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY/KYMA) - Imperial County officials announced on Thursday an order that requires residents and visitors of Imperial County to use a face mask or cloth covering while coming into contact with other people in public.

The order will go into effect on April 10th at 11:59 pm and will remain in place until further notice.

Officials are saying that anyone in violation of the order may be subject to a misdemeanor and even a fine of up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail.

Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chair Luis Plancarte stressed the importance of following this order.

"The decision to require all residents and visitors to wear face coverings is meant to protect the community," said Plancarte. "I ask that everyone continue to stay at home, but if you must leave, remember to use a face covering."

This order is also for all workers deemed essential during this time, if your job requires you to come into contact at least 6 feet of others, you are required to abide by the order.

They also do not recommend that you use N-95 masks or surgical masks as these are in short supply and are to only be used by frontline medical workers.

Imperial County Health Officer Dr. Stephen W. Munday adds that this new addition to the orders already in place is based on new information received by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"This new order is based on updated CDC guidelines," says Dr. Munday. "Which shows that the use of face coverings may help reduce the spread of illness by those who are infected."

Recommended face coverings include any type of material that allows you to breathe, such as bandanas, scarves, t-shirts or anything that can be used to cover the nose and mouth.

While face coverings may prevent the spread, practicing social distancing and remaining at home are still key to stopping the spread and to flatten the curve.

"Social distancing and frequent handwashing still remain the most effective way to slow the spread," says Dr. Munday. "It's an added safety measure and not a replacement for those practices."