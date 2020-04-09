Caring for your mental health during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

Local mental health experts seeing a spike in stress and anxiety since coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Health experts say the coronavirus crisis has created a perfect storm for stress, anxiety, and depression.

Since the CDC enforced social distancing, Gina Botello, a certified behavioral health nurse practitioner at Yuma Regional Medical Center, has seen a spike in new patients with increased anxiety and symptoms of depression.

She said, “Once [people] started going out in the community to buy groceries or essentials, it was an eye-opener to see the reality and impact of this coronavirus.”

Stress and anxiety levels are at an all-time high.

Many people are out of work, some even dealing with recent unemployment, which is trickling down into the relationships between spouses and family members.

Botello attributed financial burdens to significant stress upon families.

In these times of uncertainty, she says spending more time on social media and obsessive news consumption doesn’t help.

So, try to limit your time or take breaks from that throughout the day.

Instead of social media, try using mental health apps like Mindfulness or Mind Shift.

Both help you relax and take charge of your anxiety.

During this time of social distancing, many therapists, psychiatrists, and counselors are offering patients one on one phone and video therapy sessions.

Botello also suggests taking care of your body, whether it's being more physically active, practicing meditation, eating healthier foods, and of course, try to avoid alcohol consumption.

After all, total wellness requires a balance between mental and physical health.