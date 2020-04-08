Senate Democrats propose $25,000 hazard-pay plan for essential workers

Coronavirus

NY Sen. Schumer unveils Heroes Fund proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer is calling for doctors, nurses, grocery store clerks, and other essential works to receive up to $25,000 in hazard pay.

The money would be part of the phase four coronavirus relief bill.

Senator Schumer says he's calling it the heroes fund because that's who it's for.

According to Schumer, if approved, the money would be given to employers, then employers would distribute the payments.

Lawmakers will return to work to negotiate the coronavirus relief bill the week of April 20th.