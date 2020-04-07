Astronaut offers advice on living in isolation

Coronavirus

Colonel Terry Virts says attitude is everything

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KYMA, KECY) - Living in isolation isn't easy. Now a former astronaut is offering some advice to those dealing with cabin fever in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Colonel Terry Virts once commanded the International Space Station (ISS). Virts knows first-hand just how hard it can be to live in a confined space with little social interaction.

"So we were stuck in space, we didn't know how long, and we were low on supplies. So in some ways it's similar to what everyone on Earth is going through right now." says Virts.

The former astronaut says most people aren't used to living in isolation, so it can affect your state of mind, if you let it.

"I think the most important one is attitude. It's tough man, it's really hard, there's some really bad, you know, people are dying from this virus. It's really bad. But it's not going to last forever, and so you have to remember that. We're going to get through this, it's going to end, and as best as you can, take advantage of the time you have now."

Virts says people on the ground have a big advantage over astronauts in space.

"While I was in space, it wasn't planned, I was ready to come back and see my family and friends, but I took advantage of it by doing photography. And now, while you're on Earth, you may have time with your kids that is not always fun but honestly you're probably never going to have this time with your kids again ever for the rest of your life so try to find the positives when you can and remember that it's going to end and life will get back to normal."

The former ISS shuttle commander says times may seem tough, but he urges poeple to remember the situation is only temporary.

"Look, everything's not great, I'm not trying to paint a rosy picture. But you do have the opportunity to do some things - paint, learn how to paint. Or write that novel you've been wanting to write. Or learn all those unusual photography features on your iPhone that, um, that nobody ever uses. You know...Enjoy time with your kids and stuff, you need time by yourself, I get that, but there are some opportunities that this has given us."

Colonel Virts spent 15-years in the U.S. space program. He was a space shuttle pilot before eventually taking over leadership at the ISS.