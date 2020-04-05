Local woman looks to protect first responders and public

Coronavirus

She's using her DIY small business to help combat the spread

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The CDC is now recommending the use of face masks. Kira Justina heard the call for help and sprang into action.

“My best friend is a nurse, she works in the interventional radiology department, she asked if I was able to make masks.”

But she's adding her own style to it. All while making a difference.

"To help our nurses and doctors they're the ones that are in front of people that have the coronavirus. They're on short supply with the masks so these masks can be used so the other ones can last a little longer. But they are there for us. They don't get to call out or stay at home," the owner of Desert K Designs says.

Lately, she has been making the custom masks for people who are unable to.

“We need to do what we can to help them be there for us, same thing with the first responders, police officers, firefighters, emts, all of them. They absolutely need our help.”

And for her, it's all about giving back.

“If I do sell any, it’s by request. I sell them for 3 dollars each. They are the ones that have the elastic around the ears. The proceeds for them is going to buy more material so I can continue donating to the hospital,” Kira says.

And she also works to keep first respondents hair out of their face - even going the extra mile with a button on each side to protect the back of their ears from any discomfort.

She stresses how important these small gestures of generosity are.

“They are not going to protect from COVID-19, they are not going to stop you from getting coronavirus. They are, however, a good reminder to keep your hands off your face. So if you do have an itch or something and you go to scratch your face, you’re scratching the mask and not your face.”

If you're interested in donating cloth or materials or you’d like your own custom mask, you can get in touch with Kira via Facebook or visit her website DesertKDesigns.com.