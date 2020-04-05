Imperial County reports second coronavirus death

Coronavirus

Keep reading for ways to prevent illness

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has confirmed the second coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

This comes after the first death in the Valley was reported on April 2.

ICPHD says the person was an older adult with an underlying health condition who was hospitalized earlier this week.

There have been 57 positive coronavirus cases in Imperial County. Eight have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

“We are very saddened by the news and offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends. This unfortunate tragedy is a stark reminder of why we must all remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves against the spread of COVID-19 in our community. I cannot stress enough that it is everyone’s responsibility to stay at home unless absolutely necessary and continue to practice social distancing in an effort to prevent as many illnesses and deaths as we possibly can,” Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer

Residents are strongly encouraged to:

Stay at home. Limit trips out only for essential tasks (e.g., grocery shopping, medication pickup, reporting to work if you are designated an essential employee).

Practice social and physical distancing by staying at least six feet away from others to lessen the chances of getting sick.

Those at higher risk are encouraged to arrange for someone to deliver groceries and other needed items and try to maintain least a two-week supply of medication on hand.

Wash your hands frequently, especially before eating or before touching your face.

Avoid being around sick people.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.