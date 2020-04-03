Walmart will start limiting the number of customers inside its stores

Coronavirus

Changes take effect Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart announced on Friday it will limit the number of customers inside its stores, and will also create one-way traffic.

Beginning Saturday, only five customers per 1,000 square feet can enter a Walmart— reducing overall store capacity by 80 percent.

Employees are to admit customers one-by-one while counting to enforce this new regulation. Once the store reaches capacity, customers will be allowed in on a “one-in-one-out” basis.

Stores like Costco and the Home Depot have recently implemented similar regulations in order combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people. We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines."

Walmart CEO Dacona Smith

Walmart says it will start using floor markers to direct traffic, as well as direction from associates.

Already stores in Yuma have seen the signage inside Walmart stores to remind customers to practice social distancing in lines. Walmart says similar signage will continue to be implemented.

As the coronavirus pandemic progresses, Walmart says it will continue to assess the evolving situation with expert advice to act accordingly.