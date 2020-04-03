New online resource helps hospitality workers find work

Coronavirus

The hospitality industry has been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic due to travel restrictions, hotels and restaurants closing down

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Employees in the hospitality industry are being furloughed and even laid off, as companies start to close down in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona Office of Tourism has partnered with other local and county agencies, to create a new resource aimed at helping displaced hospitality workers find a new gig.

It’s called the Arizona Hospitality Workforce Connection. This website assists job seekers in matching them up with a similar opportunity.

This easy-to-use webpage has numerous open positions, posted by companies scrambling to find more workers.

The website also can assist you with training resources, resume assistance and filing for unemployment insurance.

“We really sprung into action and tried to pull together as many resources as we could, to let these people know that if they’re going to be out of work; we resources available to you the tourism community has come with other industries across the state. Other state agencies have come together to help us as well. So it’s really great the way everyone is working together,” said Becky Blaine, Deputy Director for the Arizona Office of Tourism.

USTravel.org projects at least 40% of Arizona’s hospitality workforce will be laid-off or furloughed in the coming weeks.

Tonight on 13 On Your Side at 10pm… Our Cody Lee finds out what resources hospitality workers, here in Yuma, can lean on during this time of hardship.