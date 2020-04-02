YRMC warehouse fully stocked with medical supplies

Coronavirus

The hospital says they are prepared because of their proactive ordering of supplies before COVID-19 pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the midst of this global pandemic, hospital supplies are a necessity everywhere… Including the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

So today, we had the opportunity to go inside the hospital supply warehouse.

Right now the hospital says they are fully stocked but that can change at any moment.

Every September… YRMC orders additional supplies needed for flu season. So that has been particularly beneficial for them this year.

It's not just medical supply vendors and local government stockpiles filling the warehouse. YRMC has received multiple donations from the community.

Trudie Milner, Vice President of Operations at YRMC, tells us they appreciate the community coming forward to assist.

“We've been fortunate. Our school district has stepped up, helped us providing us with Clorox wipes, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer; with school being out now they’re able to give that to us, thats really important. Really collecting up those items of donations that the community has provided,” says Milner.

