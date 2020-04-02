Researchers work on vaccine for coronavirus

Coronavirus

Small patch works like common flu vaccine

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KYMA, KECY) - Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and the Unversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) are working on a potential vaccine for coronavirus.

The vaccine knows as "PITTCOVACC" will be delivered through a fingtertip-sized patch. The patch releases antibodies through the skin to neutralized the virus by creating a protein that builds immunity to the virus. It looks like a band-aid, but actually contains 400 small needles that dissolve into the skin and send the vaccine into the body.

Researchers say PITTCOVACC will work just like the current flu vaccine. Both use lab-created pieces of protein to build the body's immunity.