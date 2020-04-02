Paycheck protection program launches Friday

Coronavirus

For small businesses, giving employers money to keep workers on the payroll.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX News) - The nationwide effort to protect Americans and the economy from the coronavirus continues.

Friday, April 3, the Paycheck Protection Program will launch for small businesses, giving employers money to keep workers on the payroll.

Meanwhile, 1.3 million COVID-19 tests have been completed, as the doctor coordinating the White House response says the process is accelerating and improving.