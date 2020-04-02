One Thing You Should Know

Coronavirus

NBC's Dr. John Torres offers daily insight into the coronavirus outbreak

NEW YORK, N.Y (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - "Dr. John here with what you need to know about coronavirus today. It's Thursday, April 2, and here's the headline.

We're learning about new symptoms with coronavirus - brain issues. Now we've know for some time there are some unusual symptoms associated with COVID-19, stomach issues, loss of smell and taste, but now we are also finding out neurological and brain issues could be a factor as well.

Researches around the world, and studies in China, are showing patients are complaining about confusion, tingling in the extremities, and even seizures. These are rare complications, and we've seen them with other viruses, but it looks like these could happen with coronavirus as well.

So, if you notice any of these, or any other stroke symptoms, first and foremost, call 911, but also have a high suspicion for coronavirus.

We are learning more about this virus every minute, so tune in to learn more tonight on NBC Nightly News."