NASCAR helps fight coronavirus

Coronavirus

Workers find new purpose for their skills

CONCORD, N.C. (KYMA, KECY) - They can't be racing around the track, but that doesn't meant the NASCAR family isn't busy. Teams are doing what they can to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Workers at NASCAR's research and development facility in Concord, North Carolina are using its 3-D printers to produce face shield parts for use in hospitals.

Meanwhile, at the headquarters of the IMSA Team Core Autosports, the cars are all covered up, but workers' engines are still revving. They've retooled the team's production facility to produce face masks for first responders.

NASCAR postponed its 2020 season on March 13.