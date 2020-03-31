EXCLUSIVE: Yuma Infection Specialist answers COVID-19 questions

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As the number of positive Coronavirus cases continues to rise in Yuma County, infection specialist Mika Naranjo joins Sunrise Anchor Gabe Salazar to clarify common misconceptions of the Coronavirus.

Are males more susceptible to contract the Coronavirus compared to females?

"In Yuma County, because of our small denominator we wouldn’t trend that out yet until we get a bigger sample. But on a state level it’s about 50/50."

2. For people who are making their own masks, is this reliable?

"There can be a slight chance that it might be helpful especially if you are immunocompromised."

3. How do I know if I have the flu or the Coronavirus?

"They’re pretty similar, with Coronavirus we are seeing more respiratory symptoms and shortness of breath, and that is the main difference from the normal flu."

4. If someone shows symptoms, would they be better off going through the 14 day incubation period, or should they visit the doctor?

"If they feel stable at home, they should stay at home. But if they feel like they should absolutely need to visit the doctor, they should go through their PCP."

5. How did the local cases contract the Coronavirus?

"It’s mixed, so some do have it from traveling, though we do not know where they traveled to. However, we are at a point where travel did slow down, so going forward there might be a greater chance that it could be more community spread."