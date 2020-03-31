Crane School District feeds 7,000 students amid statewide school shutdown

Coronavirus

Curbside meals available for the foreseeable future

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Car after car pulled up to Rancho Viejo Elementary School's makeshift drive-through/curbside cafeteria.

Families are met with a warm welcome, and their choice of a packaged breakfast, hot lunch, or both.

Lourdes Marquez, cafeteria manager at Salida Del Sol and Rancho Viejo Elementary Schools, said, “I was a child before so I know how important it is to have something hot in your stomach.”

In the kitchen, the hot meals are coming fresh out of the oven and placed inside to-go boxes.

On Monday, the Crane School District served about 7,000 meals and that number is only going up.

The district's food service director, Michael Clark said, “Being able to maintain stock is starting to become a little bit of a challenge. We’re manipulating our menus daily.”

He added, “With kids, they don’t stop being hungry just because we go on spring break or summer vacation.”

Now that Governor Ducey announced all Arizona schools will be closed throughout the remainder of this school year due to COVID-19, the Crane School District is working to source funding to provide more free meals for not only children but for entire families.

“Specifically in this part of Yuma County we have a really high population of unemployment. So we have an even greater need now to provide these meals,” Clark said.

As long as the community is in need, the schools will find ways to keep the meals coming.

Visit one of Crane’s seven Yuma's Table locations Monday through Friday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm to grab free or low-cost curbside meals.