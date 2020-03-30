Tucson nursing home reports 24 cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehabilitation has confirmed 24 cases of coronavirus among its community.

Among those, three employees have tested positive.

The nursing home was immediately in touch with the Pima County Department of Health, and County officials were quickly on-site of the outbreak.

"We continue to collaborate closely with Arizona Department of Health Services and county health officials. We are also in contact multiple times a day with additional health experts in Tucson, ensuring we are taking every possible step to provide the appropriate care to all our residents." — STATEMENT FROM SAPPHIRE OF TUCSON NURSING AND REHABILITATION



The source of the infection is unclear and remains under investigation.

The facility says they continue to follow infection control guidelines by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.