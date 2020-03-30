Essential Services: What are they?

Coronavirus

PHOENIX⁠, (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey today issued a statewide stay at home order for Arizonans.

It instructs all Arizona residents to remain in their homes, except for essential needs, to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Many are left unsure as to what "essential services" covers, so keep reading for the breakdown.

“Arizona is focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19, while providing relief to families, individuals and businesses impacted. This proactive order will ensure the state has one consistent, overarching policy that is based on CDC and public health guidance — allowing business owners and workers to responsibly plan ahead. We will continue to proceed with a calm and steady approach and act with urgency, while providing certainty whenever possible.” Gov. Doug Ducey



Read the complete news release here.

The executive order outlines “essential services” to include:

Healthcare and Public Health Operations. This does not include fitness and exercise gyms.

This does not include fitness and exercise gyms. Human Services Operations . This includes nursing homes, shelters, and field offices.

. This includes nursing homes, shelters, and field offices. Essential Infrastructure Operations: includes but is not limited to: food production, distributions, and sale, construction, utilities, airports, distribution centers, essential infrastructure, and internet service.

includes but is not limited to: food production, distributions, and sale, construction, utilities, airports, distribution centers, essential infrastructure, and internet service. Essential Governmental Functions: all first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers; court personnel, law enforcement and corrections; hazardous materials responders; child protection and child welfare personnel; housing and shelter personnel; military and other governmental employees.

all first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers; court personnel, law enforcement and corrections; hazardous materials responders; child protection and child welfare personnel; housing and shelter personnel; military and other governmental employees. Essential Businesses and Operations: includes but is not limited to Healthcare and Public Health Operations, Human Services Operations, Essential Governmental Functions and Essential Infrastructure Operations, Pharmacies, groceries, and outdoor recreation that follows social distancing guidelines, and charities. Media: Newspapers, television, radio and other media services. Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation: Financial institutions Hardware and supply stores: Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services: Laundry services: Restaurants for consumption off-premises Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply products needed for people to work from home or conduct distance learning. Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations Transportation Home-based care and service Residential facilities and shelters Professional services, such as legal services, accounting services, insurance services, personal hygiene services (including barber shops and salons) Day care centers for employees exempted by this Executive Order: Day care centers providing care for individuals serving in any essential services category. Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries such as pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, healthcare, chemicals and sanitizations, waste pickup and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, transportations, energy, steel and steel products, petroleum and fuel, mining, construction, national defense, communications. Hotels and motels: Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carryout food services. Funeral services: Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery and related services.

includes but is not limited to Healthcare and Public Health Operations, Human Services Operations, Essential Governmental Functions and Essential Infrastructure Operations, Pharmacies, groceries, and outdoor recreation that follows social distancing guidelines, and charities.

The order allows individuals and entities to utilize teleworking to complete essential services.