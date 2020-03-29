University of Arizona allowing med students early graduation

Coronavirus

Phoenix, Tucson campuses allowing early graduation to fight against COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona's Phoenix and Tucson medical schools are letting fourth-year students graduate early to join the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix first informed students of this on Friday.

About 50 students at the Phoenix campus may qualify.

The Tucson campus shortly followed suit, announcing on Sunday its decision in an email to the medical schools Class of 2020, reports AZCentral.

The email announced 119 fourth-year students in the program have the option of early graduation, due to "potentially anticipated needs in healthcare."

Tucson students must send in requests per the email's instructions, which a committee will review on April 13.