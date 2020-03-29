Skip to Content
Coronavirus
today at 12:36 pm
Published 12:29 pm

Imperial County coronavirus cases up to 25

El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department is now confirming 25 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is up four cases from when The Imperial County reported 21 cases on March 27.

Californa is currently reporting 5,718 cases statewide, and 123 deaths.

There have been no deaths in the Imperial County from coronavirus.

