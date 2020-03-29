First confirmed coronavirus case in SLRC

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS, MEXICO (KYMA, KECY) - The mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado confirmed the first coronavirus case in the city.

Mayor Santos Gonzales Yescas announced Sunday night of the confirmed case, saying the city is working with the Mexican Federal Government and the State of Sonora in responding to this new case.

In a Facebook post Mayor Gonzales Yescas urges citizens to stay home, saying that is where the public is safest at this time.

No information on the confirmed case has been released by Mexican officials as of yet.

