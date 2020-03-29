Arizona coronavirus cases nearing 1000

Coronavirus

A closer look at regional numbers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Arizona Department of Health is currently reporting 919 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) Sunday.

These latest numbers include 17 deaths state wide.

Yuma county is currently reporting five cases. The largest number of cases are seen in Maricopa County with 545.

This is how the cases break down by age:

Under 5 years old: 1

5-19 years old: 28

20-44 years old: 332

45-54 years old: 173

55-65 years old: 156

65 years and older: 223

Null/undefined: 6

It is important to note the age group with the highest number of confirmed cases is in the 20-44 demographic. Despite hearing those 65 and older are more at risk, younger individuals may contract COVID-19 also.

Follow this page for KYMA's continuous coronavirus coverage.