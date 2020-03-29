Arizona coronavirus cases nearing 1000
A closer look at regional numbers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Arizona Department of Health is currently reporting 919 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) Sunday.
These latest numbers include 17 deaths state wide.
Yuma county is currently reporting five cases. The largest number of cases are seen in Maricopa County with 545.
This is how the cases break down by age:
- Under 5 years old: 1
- 5-19 years old: 28
- 20-44 years old: 332
- 45-54 years old: 173
- 55-65 years old: 156
- 65 years and older: 223
- Null/undefined: 6
It is important to note the age group with the highest number of confirmed cases is in the 20-44 demographic. Despite hearing those 65 and older are more at risk, younger individuals may contract COVID-19 also.
