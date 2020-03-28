Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Yuma County

Coronavirus

Total cases in Arizona reach 774 with 15 dead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Services District confirmed the county's fifth case of coronavirus Saturday morning.

The patient is in isolation and is recovering at home. By law, health officials cannot release any further information on this person.

The health district is conducting an investigation to identify anyone who has had close contact with this individual. Health officials will contact those who may have been exposed to the virus directly.

There are now 774 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Arizona. The illness is blamed for 15 deaths.