Auto shop taking precautionary measures in light of coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

Urging businesses to follow suit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jobs that require high-contact with other people’s belongings are changing procedures to make sure the community is safe.

At Yuma’s Accurate Automotive Attention, auto technicians are working on multiple cars a day, belonging to a range of different people.

They had to make changes to protect themselves as well as the community.

Owner Russel McCloud says, they have started sanitizing vehicles before and after service to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus.

"For people who may be under self-quarantine or really don’t want to go out, which is understandable, we offer pickup and delivery service,said McCloud.

"So we’ll go to their home, that procedure will be followed on the vehicle before the driver leaves, and then once the repair is completed we’ll deliver the vehicle back to the home and once again disinfect it and then they can pay remotely,“ he continued.

He adds, these additional measures are highly important for jobs similar to this, and that local businesses that haven’t made changes during the pandemic should do so.