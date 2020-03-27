Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Trump signs Cares Act

$2.2 trillion emergency spending bill as coronavirus relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX News)- President Trump signs the cares act Friday.

The massive $2-trillion emergency spending bill promises to deliver cash to individual Americans.

As well as health care facilities and businesses in the fight against the coronavirus.

The President signed the bill just hours after the House of Representatives passed it by an overwhelming voice vote, less than two days after it was unanimously approved from the Senate.

