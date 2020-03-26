Skip to Content
Coronavirus
President Trump remains confident in his coronavirus taskforce

United States officially has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any nation, according to John Hopkins University.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX News) - Jobless numbers skyrocketed to 3.3 million people and congress is still weighing a historic spending bill.

This as President Trump says his administration is doing a 'really good job' on the virus response.

The federal response and how Americans think the President's task force is doing.

