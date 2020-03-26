President Trump remains confident in his coronavirus taskforce

Coronavirus

United States officially has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any nation, according to John Hopkins University.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX News) - Jobless numbers skyrocketed to 3.3 million people and congress is still weighing a historic spending bill.

This as President Trump says his administration is doing a 'really good job' on the virus response.

The federal response and how Americans think the President's task force is doing.