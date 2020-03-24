Yuma Food Bank: Helping the community during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Community Food Bank has extended its hours due to the high demand and needs there is in the community amid coronavirus.

The Director of the food bank, Shara Merten, said they have not seen a tremendous impact of the virus, but has witnessed more people who've lost their jobs coming into the food bank.

Just like several other places, the food bank has had to take measures to ensure the safety of the volunteers and the community. Merten said all packaging now takes place outside.

If you would like to see more about how the food bank is adapting during this time while making sure it meets the needs of residents tune in at 5 p.m. on Kyma.