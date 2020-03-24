Federal and state tax filing deadlines now July 15th

Coronavirus

The U.S. Treasury confirmed due to coronavirus the IRS extended the tax filing deadline by 3-months

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Americans now have an additional three months to file their taxes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Treasury announced Friday that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the federal income tax filing due date from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020.

The extension is automatic.

So, taxpayers, there’s no need to file any additional forms or call the IRS.

Most tax refunds will still be issued within 21 days.

For those with more complex tax situations, you can always request an automatic filing extension, which gives you until October 15th.

IRS Special Agent, Brian Watson said this often comes in handy for people who have rental properties or investments.

"A lot of times they are waiting for forms to be sent to them from these companies. These investment companies have to gather a lot of information. So instead of stressing out trying to get the form don really quickly, [the IRS] encourages them to do the extension. That way they have more time.”

Also, to give taxpayers a deadline consistent with the IRS, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey moved the 2020 state tax date to July 15th.