Congress closing in on massive stimulus bill

Coronavirus

Congress inches closer to an agreement on a massive stimulus package.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX News)- The White House economic adviser says the phase three coronavirus package will be the single largest main street assistance program in history.

It's been a brutal slog trying to iron out the details, which include financial assistance for individuals in the form of $1,200 checks, small business loans, and expanded unemployment insurance.

The White House is now asking anyone who's been in New York City and left to go to another state, to self-quarantine for 14-days.

They say there's a high chance you've been exposed, and they don't want to risk spreading new cases.