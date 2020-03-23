Wuhan, China coming back to life after a two-month shutdown.

Coronavirus

Wuhan, China the coronavirus epicenter.

WUHAN, China (FOX News) - Normality slowly returns in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

After a two month shut down, the city appeared to be coming back to life as buses started running Monday (3/23) to allow residents to return to work.

Workers were given the clear to leave their homes as long as they didn't have a temperature and provided a green health code to prove that they're virus-free.

The Wuhan Public Transportation Group made 912 bus trips, transporting more than 10,000 passengers Monday (3/23).

Many supermarkets were also re-opened for nearby residents.