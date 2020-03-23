Local Denny’s locations modify service due to virus
Open daily from 7am – 10pm for carryout and delivery only
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area, Yuma County Denny's locations are making a change.
Denny’s is implementing new store hours for delivery and takeout only – with waived delivery fees. This, in order to combat the virus from spreading.
Denny’s is also offering contactless delivery for customers.
Local Denny's in Yuma say they are taking action in the following ways:
- Eliminating all condiments, silverware and placemats from each table
- Cleaning chairs, tables, hi-chairs, and condiment containers after each guest
- Cleaning critical high touch areas in dining rooms and restrooms every 30 minutes
- Requiring each employee to wash their hands every 20 minutes with soap and water then apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
