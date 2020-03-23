Local Denny’s locations modify service due to virus

Coronavirus

Open daily from 7am – 10pm for carryout and delivery only

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area, Yuma County Denny's locations are making a change.

Denny’s is implementing new store hours for delivery and takeout only – with waived delivery fees. This, in order to combat the virus from spreading.

Denny’s is also offering contactless delivery for customers.

Local Denny's in Yuma say they are taking action in the following ways: