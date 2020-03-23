Cocopah Casino announces temporary closure

Coronavirus

Effective March 24, at 2:00 p.m.

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cocopah Tribal Council made the decision Monday to temporarily close the resort due to coronavirus concerns.

While there are no confirmed coronavirus (COVID -19) cases among the casino's employees, officials say the move is in the best interest of the entire community.

"We believe that this rapidly evolving crisis demands strong proactive measures in order to mitigate risk and prevent further exposure." Cocopah Indian Tribe

Effective March 24 at 2:00 a.m. Cocopah Casino will temporarily close its operations.

The only exception is the Triple 777 restaurant, which will remain open for take-out.

These measures will remain in effect until the Tribal Council determines it is safe to resume regular business.