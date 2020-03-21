Pence will be tested for virus after staffer tests positive

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence will both get tested for coronavirus.

The vice president has said he has "no reason to believe" he was exposed to the virus, however Friday one of his staffers tested positive for the illness.

Still, Pence says he will get tested due to his role in the Trump administration.

He made these comments during a press conference Saturday afternoon regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've done all contact tracing and while the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested, given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon," Vice President Mike Pence

The staffer is reported to have had mild, cold-like symptoms for a day, but is in good condition.

This news comes after President Trump took a coronavirus test last week, testing negative.

