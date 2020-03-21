IID Board declares local emergency due to virus

Coronavirus

Made to ensure continuation of service

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors have declared a local emergency Saturday.

This proclamation ensures the district can provide services to Imperial and Riverside counties, deeming them "essential public services."

Therefore despite the state-wide mandate put forth by California Gov. Gavin Newsom for residents to stay home, IID workers will be able to continue service.

“IID provides essential services to the community and in proclaiming a local emergency, we can direct staff to take all necessary steps to continue the delivery of those services during this critical period of time,” IID Board President Norma Sierra Galindo

With this proclamation, the district considers itself an essential service provider and its employees to be disaster service workers.

The action to ensure the continuation of IID's services is covered under the California Emergency Services Act.

