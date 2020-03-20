NEW DETAILS: Yuma’s first coronavirus patient recovering

Coronavirus

Mayor urges calm in the wake of first presumptive diagnosis

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - We're learning more about Yuma County's first presumptive case of coronavirus.

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma's commander says the unidentified marine tested positive Thursday, after traveling to a high-risk area outside Arizona. Cases in that region recently reached an all-time high

“It’s a military situation, their ability to limit the movement of people, in this particular case is enhanced because of the base," said Tony Reyes, Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

News 11 confirmed 11 other individuals on base were tested after experiencing mild symptoms. Their results came back negative. Another 150 members of base personnel have been placed into precautionary quarantine to limit possible exposure to the virus.

“We can estimate that the majority of the people about 80 percent will experience mild symptoms as in the case we reported today," said Diana Gomez, the Director of the Yuma District Health Department. Gomez emphasized the marine is currently doing fine and is recovering.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls says the city is focusing on three major concerns; the virus itself, mental health, and the economy. Some residents worrycity services could be suspended. However, Mayor Nicholls said that will not happen.

“For example, we will not be turning people's water off during this time, because it’s a very strong possibility people will experience a decrease in their salary," said Nicholls.

The mayor adds he is working with local, state, and federal leaders on programs to help small businesses.

“To get them some quick funding to get through this crisis and not have it take 4 to 6 months," said Mayor Nicholls.

Several major events, like the MCAS Airshow and the Yuma County Fair, have been cancelled in recent weeks due to the coronavirus. News 11 asked if the city has seen a direct economic hit due to cancellations. Nicholls says it's too soon to tell.

“It takes 6 months to see that revenue come in. We won’t really know the projections, we will get to the point of planning scenarios if this lasts a certain amount of time what we could expect."

The mayor has issued several precautionary orders to help fight the spread of the virus. He's ordered all in-door gyms and fitness centers, bar, and movie theaters closed. Restaurants may remain open as long as they only provide carry out meals or delivery.

