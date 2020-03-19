San Luis port of entry will not shut down

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - There are a lot of questions whether or not the port of entries will close down due to the ongoing battle of the coronavirus.

Rumors began speculating on social media about the border closing, but the Mayor of San Luis confirms it's business as usual. However, he adds that at this time all options are on the table.

“There is always a possibility that the port can shut down," said Mayor Gerardo Sanchez.

As of now, there is no definitive order coming from the white house to shut down the border. Mayor Sanchez said that he is in close contact with local and state officials, and the Mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico to take preventive measures if the border were to close.

“It will hurt us even more because we cannot stop the agriculture, the cultivation, the harvesting of the fruits and vegetables," said Mayor Sanchez.

Another concern is the closure of the U.S. Postal Services Office as San Luis is the second-largest city with P.O. boxes in the nation. “A lot of the masks we can’t buy locally are ordered online through the postal service," said Mayor Sanchez.

Mayor Sanchez confesses the number of crossers has declined. “Our numbers have been going down, now now, hardly anyone is crossing," said Sanchez.

If the decision comes to stage three, meaning he will possibly ask for all businesses to close. “Yes, if we have too, we’re talking about closing down businesses, I would do a curfew if I have too," said Sanchez.

Mayor Sanchez said that he will continue updating the community as he is given information.