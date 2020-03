Coronavirus

Musk says his company will help if there is a shortage

FOX News- Tesla founder, Elon Musk, says his company will make ventilators as the covid-19 pandemic continues to sweep across the globe.

In a tweet, Musk stated that he will use Tesla's factory to, "Make ventilators if there is a shortage."

His statement comes as many hospitals in the U.S. fear they will run out of ventilators due to an influx of coronavirus patients in the coming months.