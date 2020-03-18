Local stores dedicating first hours to senior citizens

Coronavirus

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hundreds of different stores across the country are dedicating it's first hours of operations to senior citizens.

Stores in Yuma County are making sure senior citizens during coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning March 18th, Food City will be opening its doors from 5 a.m. until 6 a.m. for anyone ages 65- years -old or older.

Other stores like Dollar General began Tuesday, March 17th to open its doors to the elderly.

