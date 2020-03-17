Some internet companies offer free internet for Americans amid closures

Coronavirus

AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon are stepping up to keep the country connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

(KYMA, KECY) — Coronavirus concerns have forced businesses to close, classes to go digital, and some workers to tele-commute.

In response, internet providers are stepping up to make sure everyone stays connected.

AT&T, Comcast, Charter Communications, and Verizon are among many providers opening up their services to help ease people's burdens during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many companies took the FCC's "Keep Americans Connected Pledge" which asks them to not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.