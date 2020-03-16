Less than five Yuma locals tested for coronavirus, results pending

Coronavirus

YRMC reportedly "well-staffed and prepared" in case of a coronavirus outbreak. Visitation restrictions take effect Tuesday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Health care workers have been at the forefront of fighting the highly contagious coronavirus.

Locally, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it’s working closely with the mayor and health department to ensure the safety of the community.

There are roughly 2500 staff, including a coronavirus emergency response team, that meets daily at YRMC.

After speaking to the President and CEO of the hospital, Robert Trenschel, D.O., he’s reassuring the community that while life as we know it is dramatically changing, there’s no need to panic.

Local medical professionals are well prepared.

“We’ve been prepared all along for these kinds of eventualities,” Dr. Trenschell said.

As the only hospital in Yuma County, YRMC has 406 beds and less than half are occupied.

Dr. Trenschell said, "We can flex our ICU beds, we can flex our nursing staff from one area to another. We have enough ventilators and enough equipment to care for the critically ill.”

For over 25 years, disaster planning and disease outbreak have been his specialty.

“COVID-19 is novel, it’s new. The science behind what goes into prevention is not new.”

YRMC stocked up on personal protective equipment such as face masks, gowns, and gloves before the coronavirus hit the U.S.

As the outbreak populates, safety for healthcare workers is paramount.

“Adjusting shifts for our staff because of healthcare or child care or school issues. We’re allowing staff to work remotely if their job allows.”

But the emergency room lobby isn’t as bustling at the seams.

That's because if an individual is exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, the hospital isn’t the first place to run.

It's recommended to first see your primary care provider.

That provider will make the determination on whether or not you need to be tested further.

If so, they will call YRMC to proceed with testing.

At this time, there are no test kits for the coronavirus in Yuma County.

However, YRMC confirmed less than five locals were swabbed for the virus.

Those specimens have been sent in for testing at the Mayo Clinic and results are pending.

“All the test is going to tell us is if an individual is positive or not. There’s currently no treatment or immunization available. So whether you test positive or not, if you have those symptoms you need to be in self-isolation, you need to be avoiding social contact," Dr. Trenschell said.

The Yuma County Health Department is working with the federal government to get YRMC test kits; which will broaden and speed up the local testing process.

Right now, containing the spread of the virus is vital.

Therefore, YRMC will be implementing visitation restrictions starting Tuesday at 8 am.

The public can expect the following changes:

Visitors must be 18 years or older unless they are a patient or the parent of a patient.

Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Patients can receive visitors one at a time, with an exception for pediatric patients, where both parents may be present. Visitors waiting their turn are asked to please wait at home, not in hallways or waiting areas, to maximize the benefit of social distancing.

Visitors to the main YRMC campus, Cancer Center and all ambulatory clinics will be screened for symptoms associated with COVID-19: Cough, fever and or shortness of breath.

Visitors will be given wristbands to help manage visitation.