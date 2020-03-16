First coronavirus confirmed in Mexican state of Sonora

Coronavirus

SONORA, MEXICO (KYMA, KECY) - The first case of coronavirus in the Mexican state of Sonora has been confirmed in the city of Hermosillo.

Telemundo Arizona reports the patient is a 72-year-old male, originally from Mexico City.

He reportedly just returned to Mexico after traveling to various states within the United States.

The patient returned to Hermosillo on March 11.

He is a musician who recently traveled to Arkansas, Chicago, and Los Angeles, reports El Imparcial.

The state of Sonora is currently implementing measures to combat the virus from spreading.

