Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 6:04 pm

First coronavirus confirmed in Mexican state of Sonora

MGN_1280x720_00210B00-XKFPU

SONORA, MEXICO (KYMA, KECY) - The first case of coronavirus in the Mexican state of Sonora has been confirmed in the city of Hermosillo.

Telemundo Arizona reports the patient is a 72-year-old male, originally from Mexico City.

He reportedly just returned to Mexico after traveling to various states within the United States.

The patient returned to Hermosillo on March 11.

He is a musician who recently traveled to Arkansas, Chicago, and Los Angeles, reports El Imparcial.

The state of Sonora is currently implementing measures to combat the virus from spreading.

Follow KYMA's complete coronavirus coverage here.

News

Ericka Conant

Ericka Conant has served as a Digital Content Producer since October 2019. Originally from El Centro, she calls the Desert Southwest her home.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply