‘Grab & Go’ meals available to students while schools are closed

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma schools might be closed for the next three weeks, but that doesn't mean students will be going hungry.

All Yuma School District One schools will be giving free "Grab & Go" meals to children 18 years old and younger during the closure, according to Yuma School District (YSD) One Child Nutrition department.

YSD One Child Nutrition department explained the meals will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning.

The meals will be available beginning Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information call the YSD One Child Nutrition Department (928)502-4360, or email them at ethrower@yuma.org.