AZ Education Association calls for students to stay home

Coronavirus

Local schools remain open amid AEA's urge

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Education Association (AEA) is calling for all students to stay home due to the coronavirus.

AEA sent a letter to Governor Doug Ducey, stating they are calling on him to address the crisis:

During this time we call on the Governor to exercise all the powers of his office including convening the legislature in Special Session to swiftly and directly address this unanticipated crisis. We also call on the Governor to arrange for a meeting of state education and health leaders to work collectively to ensure the safety of Arizona families. AEA President Joe Thomas

The letter goes on to state teachers, staff, and school leaders need to discuss their ability to provide a safe teaching space for their students.

Thomas says the AEA understands the stress school closures cause, but Arizona needs to assess the situation at schools for the safety of all.

Various schools throughout Arizona have closed due to coronavirus concerns.

As of now, Yuma schools have not announced closures.

Read the full letter here.